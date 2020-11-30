Brad Paisley to ring in holiday season with Elf on the Shelf
Mark Horton/WireImageBrad Paisley is getting into the Christmas spirit with Elf on the Shelf.
The singer has partnered with The Lumistella Company, the creators of Elf on the Shelf, to kick off the holiday season by reciting “The Elf on the Shelf’s Night Before Christmas Storytime.”
The original story follows a Scout Elf’s journey to salvage Christmas Eve after it’s almost ruined before Santa steps in and saves Christmas.
Brad is a longtime fan of the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon and is known to share photos and videos on social media of his Scout Elves, Snowflake and Pinocchio, getting into mischief.
“Around our house, the Christmas season is full of family time and fun traditions. One of my favorites is waking up every morning to discover what kind of happiness and hoopla The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves got in to while we were asleep,” Brad says. “Our Scout Elves, Snowflake and Pinocchio, know how to make the holidays a time of joy, celebration and craziness.”
Brad’s “Storytime” session will stream on the Elf on the Shelf YouTube channel on December 2.
By Cillea Houghton
