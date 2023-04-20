98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brad Paisley to headline Nashville’s Fourth of July concert

April 20, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Country superstar Brad Paisley will headline the annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert in Nashville.

Presented by Dr Pepper, the event will be held in the heart of downtown Nashville and feature performances by Brad alongside The War And Treaty, country newcomer Tiera Kennedy and singer/songwriter Langhorne Slim on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage. Tiera will also be singing the national anthem.  

Additionally, the free star-studded concert will display one of the nation’s largest July Fourth fireworks shows, which will synchronize to live music from the Nashville Symphony.

For more information, go to visitmusiccity.com.

