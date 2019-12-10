‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ Again – Encore on ABC
ABC‘s Mark Levine: If you missed Brad Paisley’s first-ever network variety show, which premiered last week, on ABC, you’ll have another chance to check it out, later this month.
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will re-air on Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. Chicago time, on ABC. More than six -million people tuned in, to watch its first airing, December 3rd. That made it the most-watched show on the network, that night.
You can check out quite a few segments from the show — specifically the ones starring Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Jonas Brothers and more — on YouTube now. Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish joined Brad on the show as well.
