      Weather Alert

‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ Again – Encore on ABC

Dec 10, 2019 @ 5:00pm

ABC‘s Mark Levine:  If you missed Brad Paisley’s first-ever network variety show, which premiered last week, on ABC, you’ll have another chance to check it out, later this month.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will re-air on Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. Chicago time, on ABC.  More than six -million people tuned in, to watch its first airing, December 3rd.  That made it the most-watched show on the network, that night.

You can check out quite a few segments from the show — specifically the ones starring Carrie UnderwoodTim McGrawJonas Brothers and more — on YouTube now. Kelsea BalleriniDarius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish joined Brad on the show as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?