Brad Paisley Returns to Home State to Kick Off ‘Gamechanger’ Initiative Against Drug Crisis

Brad Paisley went back to his home state of West Virginia, to talk about a new program to keep teens away from opioids and fentanyl.
Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Paisley and Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made a big announcement at the Greenbrier Resort.
They said that West Virginia schools will start using the Gamechanger program in the 2022–2023 school year.
The Gamechanger program is designed to reach West Virginia students early on, and teach them about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl, in particular.
Paisley said that the opioid epidemic has hit West Virginia “like a tsunami,” over just the last ten years; and that everyone in the state knows someone whose life has been changed forever by opioids.
Each school will hire a paid Gamechanger Coach, to help students who have questions or concerns about drug abuse.
The Gamechanger initiative begins at the start of the next school year, in twelve pilot schools.
By 2027, they hope to have it in more than 600 schools.