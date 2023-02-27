BRAD PAISLEY RELEASES SONG FEATURING UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY

Brad Paisley is set to release a new album later this year, titled, Son Of The Mountains. And on Friday (2-24) he dropped a new single called, “Same Here,” which features a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

About that, he said, “This song is something that I hope resonates not only with my fans and people in America, but people anywhere that feel a similar desire to be free and safe and happy. Because I really do believe that as human beings when you take away the banners that determine what country we all live in, we all want the same things.”

Just last week, Brad revealed that he signed with a different record label, so this will be his debut on Universal Music Group Nashville.

Proceeds from the song will go to UNITED24, a program launched by President Zelenskyy to help rebuild Ukraine.

