Brad Paisley Offers Encouragement To 2020 Graduates
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Brad Paisley is reaching out to the graduating class of 2020 with some heartfelt advice in light of the fact that this year’s graduates won’t get to walk with their class, celebrate with friends and family, and share in many of the traditions and privileges that come with making it through senior year.
Brad offers this year’s graduates some food for thought: “I challenge the class of 2020 to take all of this frustration and turn it into something good. Become doctors, scientists, nurses, first responders, leaders… People who do a better job than we have done with this. You can change the world and that doesn’t just change because you didn’t get to walk across that stage and shake hands with your principal or throw that cap in the air. You are the future of this country and we’re hoping that you will rise up and make it an even better place.”
Brad recently released a new single called “No I In Beer.” He co-wrote the song a couple of years ago but found it especially fitting for these current times. Brad recently performed “No I In Beer” on the NBC’s Today show: