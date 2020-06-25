Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Other Nashville Stars Launch National Push for First Amendment
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Christian music artist, Michael W. Smith are some of the stars that are teaming up with hundreds of news and media outlets for a campaign to save the first amendment.
Several ads will run starting on July 1st from the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro in support of first amendment rights.
Recent protests have highlighted the first amendment which includes freedom of speech, press, and assembly, which ten percent of Americans didn’t know was a part of the first amendment.
The “1 For All Campaign for the First Amendment” will launch featuring pictures and quotes from famous Tennessee names within and outside of music.
Other notable names fighting for first amendment rights alongside Brown and Paisley include Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker, Rosanne Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Olympic gold medal-winning ice skater Scott Hamilton. Here’s the complete story from the Tennessean.