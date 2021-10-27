Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans to headline CMC Rocks 2022

CMC Rocks, the largest international country music festival will return in September of 2022, and headliners Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans were just announced.
The event was canceled in 2020 and in 2021, a week prior to the event taking place. Now the CMC organizers have confirmed the show is back on.
The event will take place on September 21-25, 2022 with the full lineup being announced in early 2022. The festival will return to its normal date of March 2023.
Are you planning on going to any festivals in 2022? Have you attended a live concert since the pandemic started in March 2020?