Brad Paisley Hosts “Paisley’s Pub Crawl”

Apr 20, 2020 @ 10:04am
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brad Paisley spent Saturday evening chatting with radio host, Jana Michal.  During “Paisley’s Pub Crawl,” Michal sent over her Zoom meeting information – and low and behold – Paisley appeared.

He had a drink and discussed current Coronavirus news and sang some of his new song, “No I in Beer.”

There was also discussion about his new skill, coloring his wife, Kim’s, hair.  Paisley later posted several clips from his pub crawl to his Facebook page.

