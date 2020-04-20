Brad Paisley Hosts “Paisley’s Pub Crawl”
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Brad Paisley spent Saturday evening chatting with radio host, Jana Michal. During “Paisley’s Pub Crawl,” Michal sent over her Zoom meeting information – and low and behold – Paisley appeared.
He had a drink and discussed current Coronavirus news and sang some of his new song, “No I in Beer.”
There was also discussion about his new skill, coloring his wife, Kim’s, hair. Paisley later posted several clips from his pub crawl to his Facebook page.