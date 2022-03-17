      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley Hits A Jackpot in Marriage

Mar 17, 2022 @ 8:02am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association)

Brad Paisley is one lucky fella.  His song, “Freedom Was a Highway,” just hit No.1, and he just celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary to Kimberly Williams-Paisley. He shared a pic of the two of them on Instagram and said, “Happy Anniversary to this kind, beautiful, and patient being. This is the way.” She also wrote a message to say, “19 years! Spell check just changed “‘happy anniversary’ somehow to ‘a hoot’ and it fits. Honey, you’re a hoot. I love you @bradpaisley.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

