Brad Paisley gets “Bucked Off” shooting new video at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

ABC/Image Group LA Some lucky Brad Paisley fans not only got to see a surprise set by the superstar this week in Nashville, they also have a shot at being in his new music video.

The West Virginia native played a pop-up show Wednesday night at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and filmed part of the video for his new single, “Bucked Off.” Brad’s more than 90-minute set at the honky tonk on Music City’s Lower Broadway strip included plenty of hits, as well as some classics by George Strait, who’s referenced in the new song.

You can check out a short message Brad recorded at the event on YouTube, and search for social media content posted by folks who were there, using the hashtag #BuckedOff.

