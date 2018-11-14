Brad Paisley debuts ‘Bucked Off’ Tonight on CMA Awards

Brad Paisley will be among tonight’s (Wednesday, November 14th) performers when the 52nd annual CMA Awards airs live from Nashville. In addition to co-hosting duties, Brad will debut his brand new single, “Bucked Off,” which he tells us is a throwback to some of the music he grew up loving. “There was a time in Country music in the 90’s, 80’s, when songs were rodeo metaphors. They were stories of cowboys and so much fun to listen to on the radio with the production and the twang and the heart and all of that great George Strait, Garth Brooks music of the time, and it’s something that I’ve not done much of. I haven’t done a whole lot of that kind of rodeo sort of analogy kind of music, and this was something that’s kind of my tip-of-the-hat to my hero George Strait and with a bit of a modern twist.”

“Bucked Off” is the lead single from Brad’s upcoming project. No word yet on when that album will be released.

In the meantime, catch Brad and all of country music’s biggest stars on ABC tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Brand took to Instagram yesterday to share the news: