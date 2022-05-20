Brad Paisley Bought his Wife a Hilariously ‘Corny’ Anniversary Gift

Brad Paisley recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – where he showed off the hilarious present he gave his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, for their anniversary.
The gift is a stool, made to look like a giant corn cob, with a big bite taken out of it. Brad hopes it will find a home in Kimberly’s chicken-themed “she-shack,” because Paisley says she also owns a stool which looks like a chicken that is eating corn.
Paisley says his wife has a “good sense of humor,” and “loves” the gag gifts.
The singer also reminisces over his first time on Ellen, back in 2004 when he and Kimberly first got married, his 15-year-old son, and his first band – comprised of senior citizens.
On a Frisky Friday, the Paisleys are a good reminder that a good sense of humor will get you everywhere… 😉