Brad Paisley and His Wife Open “Free Grocery Store”

- Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have broken ground on a grocery store that will be free to people in need and it’s called The Store.
- At The Store, located in Nashville, people can shop just like any other grocery store except for that one thing, everything down to the mechanical horse is free.
- The customers are chosen to shop at The Store by social service agencies and will be able to shop free for a year.
- The Paisleys’ goal is to serve 3000 people every year once The Store is ready for business.
