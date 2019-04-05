Brad Paisley and His Wife Open “Free Grocery Store”
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 8:58 AM
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
  • Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have broken ground on a grocery store that will be free to people in need and it’s called The Store.
  • At The Store, located in Nashville, people can shop just like any other grocery store except for that one thing, everything down to the mechanical horse is free.
  • The customers are chosen to shop at The Store by social service agencies and will be able to shop free for a year.
  • The Paisleys’ goal is to serve 3000 people every year once The Store is ready for business.

Check out the pictures and complete story from Taste of Country here.

