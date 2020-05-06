Brad Paisley Accepts Generous Food Donation From A-Rod, J-Lo
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store called The Store in Nashville got a special delivery of 2,000 meals compliments of baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his famous fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Brad shared the news on social media along with a clip of A-Rod crashing his latest Zoom pub crawl to tell him about the donation.
Apparently Alex and J-Lo are part of a company called Tiller & Hatch that makes what Brad describes as “high-quality frozen pressure cooker meals.”
Brad and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, created The Store in partnership with Belmont University last year. The Store is a free grocery store open to people experiencing financial hardship in the Nashville area.