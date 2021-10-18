Weather Alert
Brace Yourself, the First ‘Sexy Vaccine’ Costume Has Arrived
Oct 18, 2021 @ 10:15am
Every year there’s always some new “
sexy
” Halloween costume, which some manufacturer makes – and it almost always makes most folks cringe.
This year, retailer 3Wishes has created the “
Sexy Vaccine Costume
,” which features a nude mini dress, with a headband that has a syringe attached to it. That’s it.
3Wishes
CMO and co-founder Sarah Chamberlain says, “
We wanted to make the costume as simple and wearable as possible. We ended up with the nude dress because it could be interpreted as an arm with the vaccine going into it. It’s a little obscure but instantly recognizable
.”
A company has created a Halloween costume it calls the “Sexy Vaccine Costume,” which features a nude mini dress with a headband that has a syringe attached to it
TAGS
#FriskyFriday
#SexyCostume
#SexyVaxx
