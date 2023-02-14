Boyfriend Gives Veggie-Lover Girlfriend THIS Edible Bouquet

Forget chocolates and flowers! This man has the perfect gift for his Valentine: Broccoli.

TikTok influencer India Atkinson received a bouquet of broccoli, her favorite vegetable, and a romantic trail of Tenderstems, leading up the stairs to her home.

India says her boyfriend, Eddie Baird, is always “imaginative on Valentines Day, but this is the best yet.”

Eddie even decorated the bed with a heart of florets instead of traditional flower petals. One viewer commented: “Knowing how much Tenderstems cost, this definitely costs more than roses.”

