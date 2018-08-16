Boy Shares His Foul Ball At Tigers Game

Someone’s parents raised this kid right, teaching him that sharing is caring. In an act that is being called a “line of awesomeness,” a young Tigers fan shared the foul ball he caught with another boy in the stands.
When 10-year-old Travis Blackwell found out that 7-year-old Michael Ogden was celebrating his birthday at the Detroit stadium on Tuesday night, he offered the errant ball to the birthday boy.
Blackwell said that he had caught a foul a few years earlier and the experience made his day, so that’s why he wanted to share.
But the sharing wasn’t over. One of the players handed a ball to Ogden, who then passed it on to a little girl sitting behind them saying “it was her first baseball she has ever had.”

https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggerThanBaseball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Delta Airlines Is Looking for a Few Good Flight Attendants Taco Bell Is Testing Super Hot Items Johnny Depp Accuses Ex Amber of Something Gross Top Paid Country Stars of 2018, Some of These May Surprise You Bud Light to Give Away Free Beer if the Cleveland Browns Win a Game…Any Game Rascal Flatts’ concert halted due to bomb threat
Comments