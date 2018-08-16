Boy Shares His Foul Ball At Tigers Game

Someone’s parents raised this kid right, teaching him that sharing is caring. In an act that is being called a “line of awesomeness,” a young Tigers fan shared the foul ball he caught with another boy in the stands.

When 10-year-old Travis Blackwell found out that 7-year-old Michael Ogden was celebrating his birthday at the Detroit stadium on Tuesday night, he offered the errant ball to the birthday boy.

Blackwell said that he had caught a foul a few years earlier and the experience made his day, so that’s why he wanted to share.

But the sharing wasn’t over. One of the players handed a ball to Ogden, who then passed it on to a little girl sitting behind them saying “it was her first baseball she has ever had.”

