Boy Journals About Mom’s Homeschooling
An 8 year old decided to share his thoughts on his mom’s homeschooling abilities. He wrote, it’s not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is getting really confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. I’m telling you, this is not going good. The mom saw her son’s note and posted it on Facebook. The mom captioned the post, y’all I’m dying. Many other parents took to her comments to laugh and say they were going through the same thing.
