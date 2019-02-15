Boy calls 911 to complain about his bedtime

A nine year old boy from Madison, Wisconsin, is apologizing for calling 911 to vent about his 7 p.m. bed time. Max sent a letter to Madison police on Monday, apologizing for calling 911 and hanging up. Officers were dispatched to Max’s home, as protocol calls for in any 911 call that is dropped. In the handwritten note, Max says he called the police because he didn’t want to go to bed at 7 p.m. He then apologizes for wasting the officers’ time and says he won’t do it again. West District Captain Timothy Patton said he appreciated the apology and even suggested that the bed time may be a little unfair.