Box set featuring ABBA’s studio albums pressed on colored vinyl to be released in July

UMeA new ABBA box set will be released on July 3, featuring all eight of the Swedish pop legends’ studio albums, each one pressed on a different color of vinyl.
The collection, titled ABBA: The Studio Albums, will include the group’s 1973 debut Ring Ring on red vinyl, 1974’s Waterloo on orange vinyl, 1975’s self-titled record on silver vinyl, 1976’s Arrival on white vinyl, 1977’s ABBA: The Album on green vinyl, 1979’s Voulez-Vous on blue vinyl, 1980’s Super Trouper on gold vinyl, and 1981’s The Visitors on yellow vinyl.
The release will mark the first time that all of ABBA’s albums will be available on colored vinyl. Each disc’s sleeve also will feature artwork replicating that of the original LP.
Among the many hits featured on ABBA’s studio albums are “Waterloo,” “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” “SOS,” the chart-topping “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All.”
The ABBA: The Studio Albums box set can be pre-ordered now.
The band broke up in 1982, but in 2018, the members — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — reunited to start work on new material. According to Andersson, five new songs are due out in September of this year.
