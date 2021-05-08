      Weather Alert

Bowling for the Brave – 1pm Saint Charles Bowl – Benefit for SOS v PTSD

May 8, 2021 @ 12:40pm
Getty Images

Support Over Stigma takes a strike at PTSD with a bowling party, up in scenic Saint Charles, today.

Come to the first ever Bowling for the Brave, starting at 1 p.m., at the Saint Charles Bowl (2520 W. Main St. / 64, just west of Randall Rd.).   Registration is just $15, and includes 3 games of bowling, your shoes, soda-pop and water.

Fernando’s Street Kitchen offers great food and other beverages are available at the bar.

There will be raffles, and a 50/50.  Check out www.SupportOverStigma.org, and click on the SHOP button, to join the fun!

Support Over Stigma works to reduce stress, stigma and PTSD for our military and veterans.

TAGS
#BowlingForTheBrave #PTSD #SaintCharlesBowl #SOS #SupportOverStigma
Popular Posts
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year
You'll Ask for Help or Advice THIS MANY Times in Your Life - Mostly from MOM