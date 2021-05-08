Bowling for the Brave – 1pm Saint Charles Bowl – Benefit for SOS v PTSD
Support Over Stigma takes a strike at PTSD with a bowling party, up in scenic Saint Charles, today.
Come to the first ever Bowling for the Brave, starting at 1 p.m., at the Saint Charles Bowl (2520 W. Main St. / 64, just west of Randall Rd.). Registration is just $15, and includes 3 games of bowling, your shoes, soda-pop and water.
Fernando’s Street Kitchen offers great food and other beverages are available at the bar.
There will be raffles, and a 50/50. Check out www.SupportOverStigma.org, and click on the SHOP button, to join the fun!
Support Over Stigma works to reduce stress, stigma and PTSD for our military and veterans.