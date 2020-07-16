      Weather Alert

Bought an iPhone a Few Years Ago? You May Get $25 from Apple’s Lawsuit Settlement

Jul 16, 2020 @ 1:50pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

You know how your iPhone slows down after a few years?  Back in 2017, Apple admitted that was ON PURPOSE . . . but they swore it was to try to improve battery life, not just to push you to upgrade.

Well, they got sued.  And they wound up settling the class-action lawsuit for $500 million.  That works out to roughly $25 for every iPhone they throttled.

So you should go through your records to see if you or your family members owned any of these before December of 2017:  iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, or SE, or iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

As long as you have the serial number of the phone, you can go to SmartPhonePerformanceSettlement.com and claim your piece of the payout.

Check out the full article at Lifehacker

