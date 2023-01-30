Bossman Talks with Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard released his self-titled debut solo album on Friday (January 27th), which includes the Number One hit “5 Foot 9” as well as his current single, “Dancin’ In The Country.” Tyler wrote or co-wrote all 18 songs on the album in addition to co-producing it.

Tyler says the songs on this album are much more personal, and while it’s an introduction of sorts as a solo artist versus the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, he wanted to make a connection with fans by self-titling the album. And, as he tells us exclusively, Shania Twain had a little something to do with it