Bossman Talks with Tyler Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard released his self-titled debut solo album on Friday (January 27th), which includes the Number One hit “5 Foot 9” as well as his current single, “Dancin’ In The Country.” Tyler wrote or co-wrote all 18 songs on the album in addition to co-producing it.
Tyler says the songs on this album are much more personal, and while it’s an introduction of sorts as a solo artist versus the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, he wanted to make a connection with fans by self-titling the album. And, as he tells us exclusively, Shania Twain had a little something to do with it
Tyler will make his solo late-night television debut with a performance of “Dancin’ In The Country” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (Monday, January 30th). Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 31st), he’ll also perform on ABC’s Good Morning America, in addition to headlining a special sold-out show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom later that night.