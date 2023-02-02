Bossman Talks with Carrie Underwood
February 2, 2023 7:25AM CST
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)
Carrie Underwood resumes her headlining Denim & Rhinestones Tour tonight (Thursday, February 2nd) in Miami with special guest Jimmie Allen. She has enjoyed a break over the holiday spent with family and friends and now she tells us she’s anxious to get back to work and back to her fans.
The weekend includes a stop in Tampa on Saturday (February 4th). The tour wraps up on March 17th in Seattle.
