Bossman Talks with Carrie Underwood

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Carrie Underwood resumes her headlining Denim & Rhinestones Tour tonight (Thursday, February 2nd) in Miami with special guest Jimmie Allen. She has enjoyed a break over the holiday spent with family and friends and now she tells us she’s anxious to get back to work and back to her fans.

The weekend includes a stop in Tampa on Saturday (February 4th). The tour wraps up on March 17th in Seattle.

CHECK IT OUT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)