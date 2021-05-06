Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
Layla Tucker with special guest Billy Don Burns
Call me lucky or blessed cause I truly am. This is me and my friend Layla Tucker. This sweet, beautiful young lady told me she would be honored if I would open the show for her in Yorkville, Illinois.
Layla was born into country music royalty. Her mother is Grammy award winning artist Tanya Tucker. Her father, Jerry Laseter, is an award winning songwriter and guitar player for artists like Kenny Chesney, Tanya and BDB.
The venue is The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 South Bridge Street, Yorkville, Illinois. Friday, May 7th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30 or 2 for $50.
Tickets here : www.prekindle.com/event/65627-layla-tucker-with-special-guest-billy-don-burns-yorkville