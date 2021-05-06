      Weather Alert

Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville

May 6, 2021 @ 7:44am

Layla Tucker with special guest Billy Don Burns

Call me lucky or blessed cause I truly am. This is me and my friend Layla Tucker. This sweet, beautiful young lady told me she would be honored if I would open the show for her in Yorkville, Illinois.

Layla was born into country music royalty. Her mother is Grammy award winning artist Tanya Tucker. Her father, Jerry Laseter, is an award winning songwriter and guitar player for artists like Kenny Chesney, Tanya and BDB.

The venue is The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 South Bridge Street, Yorkville, Illinois. Friday, May 7th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30 or 2 for $50.

Tickets here :  www.prekindle.com/event/65627-layla-tucker-with-special-guest-billy-don-burns-yorkville

TAGS
#LiveCountryMusic BillyDonBurns Bossman LaylaTucker WCCQ
Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year