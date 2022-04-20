Bosses Don’t Follow their Own Rule When They Return to the Office

Have you been pressured to return to working in an office?
According to a survey done by Future Forum, 35-percent of non-executive employees are in the office five days a week, and just 19-percent of executives can say the same.
Of the employees who are making the commute, more than half say they’d like at least some flexibility. And non-executives largely report having a much worse work-life balance than their bosses.
MSN reports this all points to a double standard, when it comes to return-to-office messaging, as executives prod their workers to return to in-office work, to boost collaboration.
But the reality is that companies are also trying to justify long-term office leases, or state-of-the-art headquarters, and employees aren’t having it.
According to the survey, workers who are unsatisfied with their flexibility are now three times as likely to say they will “definitely” look for a new job, in the coming year.
Future Forum recommends companies offer schedule and location flexibility, to retain top talent; even if it means breaking cultural traditions and developing new workflows.
