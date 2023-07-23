Borax: Drink It and DIE – Latest Chinese TikTok Trend Could Kill You

Experts on Latest Chinese TikTok Trend: Drinking Borax Is Bad for You – DON’T DO IT

Apparently, there are adults, here in the United States, who don’t know that consuming borax isn’t good for you… It’s deadly.

Medical experts now make a concerted effort to spread the word, in the face of a social media trend – which claims that drinking water, mixed with borax, reduces inflammation and eases joint pain… WRONG!

Some users of one Chinese-based social media site even say that bathing in borax-laced water can “detoxify” one’s body. IT’S NOT TRUE.

“There’s really nothing to support the use of borax in humans for inflammation or reduction of oxidative stress or anything like that,” says Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center.

She says borax – which is used as a cleaning agent in laundry detergent, and as an insecticide to kill roaches – can cause stomach irritation and diarrhea, at minimum.

Prolonged use will lead to anemia and seizures, she adds.

Soaking in it could result in a variety of painful, unsightly skin conditions, Johnson-Arbor says.

How does it make you feel, that an enemy of the US is trying to get Americans to drink Borax, on its social media platform? If you still use TikTok, WHY?!!

