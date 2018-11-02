Boot Scootin’ Boogie: Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and LANCO to play “Country Night” on “Dancing with the Stars”
ABC Five of the biggest names in country music today are headed to Dancing with the Stars to perform on the show’s “Country Night” next Monday.

Cole Swindell will do “Love You Too Late” from his All of It album, while his label mate Chris Janson will sing the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Lauren Alaina will debut her new single “Ladies in the ‘90s,” as LANCO does their latest release, “Born to Love You.” Carly Pearce will deliver her chart-topping debut, “Every Little Thing.”

You can tune in to see the eight remaining couples dance to a country tune Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, during the two-hour edition of Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

