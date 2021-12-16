Booster Vaccine Clinic in Bolingbrook

In partnership with the Will County Health Department, the Village of Bolingbrook is offering BOTH the Pfizer and the Moderna Booster.
The CDC approved and suggests those ages 16 & 17 years old receive their booster vaccine. The Village of Bolingbrook understands that during the holiday season our residents will be traveling and visiting those in other households. In an effort to keep our youth safe along with everyone else, the Pfizer booster is available!
This clinic is also open to those that were unable to make our previous booster clinics. We will be offering BOTH Pfizer and Moderna boosters.
(Pfizer is also available for first doses for anyone 5 years and older – use the same registration form)
To qualify for the booster through the Village of Bolingbrook you must:
Please use the following link to schedule your appointment:
CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
You will be asked to present proof of previous vaccination at your appointment.
Appointments are available as vaccine supply lasts.
After selecting your date and time, click submit, and be sure you see the “Thank You” page to ensure your appointment was made.
Booster Vaccination Clinic
Where:
Bolingbrook Community Center
201 Canterbury Ln – Door A
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
When:
Wednesday, December 22: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Please email [email protected] with any questions.
*If you are looking for appoints on different days and times, please reach out to the Will County Health Department – https://willcountyhealth.org/*