Boosie Badazz claims Jay-Z attempted to make him apologize for his comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesBoosie Badazz has attracted a lot of negative press over the last few months for his wild antics on Instagram and his comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya. Today, the Baton Rouge rapper says not even Jay-Z or Jesus can make him apologize.
During an interview on a syndicated radio show, Boosie said Zaya is “[messing] up my money.” When asked whether or not he would apologize, Boosie responded, “Nah… They already tried to do that. They were trying to hook up a meeting with Jay-Z.”
Though he never identified who ‘they’ is, the rapper claims he declined the meeting, and even declined to talk to Jay-Z, feeling justified for voicing his opinion.
“Hey, tell Jay-Z I don’t wanna talk,” Boosie said. “I’m not apologizing for [anything]. I don’t give a [damn] if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right.”
Back in February, the rapper shared his views on Dwyane Wade’s choice to support his child’s decision to identify as a transgender female in an Instagram Live rant. “Dwyane Wade, you gone too [damn] far, dawg,” Boosie said in the video. “He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet.”
Maybe no one can get Boosie to apologize, but his mother sure can make him think twice about his actions. Boosie later revealed she scolded him for his comments after telling him to stay off social media and to mind his business.
Boosie’s new mixtape, Goat Talk 2, is available now, featuring a coronavirus-inspired bonus track.
