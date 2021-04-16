Book Your Vaccine Appointment Here
Over 35-hundred new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Illinois. Health officials announced the new cases yesterday, along with 40 additional deaths. Officials say over two-thousand people in the state are hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses, with 190 on ventilators. Nearly one-point-three-million Illinoisans have tested positive for the virus and more than 21-thousand have died since the pandemic began.
In Will County, there are COVID-19 vaccine appointments available today and next week. Book now by clicking here. A reminder there are voucher codes which are listed on the site, for Wilmington location you need to type in WILMINGTON and for Monee, type in MONEE etc.