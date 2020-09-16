Bonnaroo announces Virtual Roo-ality online event featuring Metallica, The White Stripes, Beastie Boys & more
Metallica at Bonnaroo in 2008; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicBonnaroo has announced the details of Virtual Roo-ality, an online streaming event taking place in lieu of the usual in-person festival, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-night broadcast, kicking off September 24, will feature footage of archival sets from ‘Roos past, including Metallica in 2008, The White Stripes in 2007, Beastie Boys in 2009, Jack White in 2014, Alabama Shakes in 2015, Dave Matthews in 2004, Run the Jewels in 2015, The xx in 2017 and My Morning Jacket in 2011.
Additionally, the stream will feature appearances by Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, The Shins‘ James Mercer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Against Me!‘s Laura Jane Grace and Moon Taxi, among many others.
You’ll be able to watch all of Virtual Roo-ality for free via Bonnaroo’s YouTube page. A full schedule will be announced shortly.
By Josh Johnson
