Bonnaroo 2020 canceled

Courtesy BonnarooThe 2020 Bonnaroo festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Tennessee event had originally been scheduled to take place in June before being delayed to September. Now it’s been scrapped entirely for this year.
“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical,” festival organizers say in statement. “But out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”
The 2020 Bonnaroo lineup included scheduled headliners Tool and Tame Impala, as well as Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Tenacious D, The 1975, Glass Animals, Young the Giant, Primus, The Struts, Dashboard Confessional, and Brittany Howard.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be rolled over to Bonnaroo 2021, which takes place June 17-20. Those who wish to receive a refund instead may do so between July 1-31.
In lieu of an in-person festival this year, Bonnaroo will hold a “virtual gathering” this coming September. More details will be announced shortly.
For more info, visit Bonnaroo.com.
By Josh Johnson
