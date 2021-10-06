Bombshell Firing At Joliet Police Department

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli announces Police Chief Dawn Malec’s employment with the Joliet Police Department has ended effective immediately. The City of Joliet thanks former Chief Malec for her years of dedicated service to the Joliet community and wishes her will well in her future endeavors. The City Manager will name an Acting Police Chief shortly. The Joliet Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality of police service to our community.
City of Joliet press release
Malec was officially named as the permanent Police Chief for the City of Joliet in February of this year. Malec was the first woman to ever hold the chief position in the Joliet Police Department. She began her career with the Joliet Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to sergeant in 2009 and lieutenant in 2014.