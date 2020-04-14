Bomb Threat At New Lenox Michaels Warehouse
A scary Monday afternoon for workers at the Michaels Warehouse in New Lenox. A male called into the warehouse at approximately 4:45 p.m., and stated there was a bomb in the building. New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says about 100 people were in the building at the time and were evacuated and sent home. Bomb sniffing dogs were called in from DuPage and Cook counties. Nothing was found.
Police have a couple of leads they are working on including investigating the phone records that came into the building. The Michaels warehouse is located at 2400 West Haven Avenue in New Lenox.