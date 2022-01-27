Bolingbrook’s Snow Angels Need A Few More Volunteers

A resident-led completely volunteer effort focused on neighbors helping neighbors shovel (and salt) their private property after snow events in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
Snow covered sidewalks in your neighborhood may not be getting shoveled for a reason. Your neighbor may be elderly or have a disability. An all-volunteer resident-led effort in Bolingbrook is pairing residents with older residents to shovel their sideway and driveways.
Snow-covered sidewalks can be hazardous for everyone. Bolingbrook’s Snow Angels Program pairs older residents (and residents with physical disabilities) with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and walkways.
Along with fostering stronger community relationships and relieving some of the stress that comes from a snowfall or freeze, Snow Angels make our sidewalks safer for those who are outside during the winter weather – like postal carriers, delivery drivers, public safety (firefighters, police officers), children walking to school, and other neighbors walking their pets. To become a volunteer or request service click here
Because helping your neighbors is SNOW much fun!
You can sign up online to offer help as a volunteer. The Snow Angels Program will work to pair you with a nearby neighbor. We will be in touch when you have been matched with a neighbor in need.
Things to Know about Signing Up to Volunteer as a Snow Angel: