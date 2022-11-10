98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bolingbrook Veteran’s Day Ceremony

November 10, 2022 6:50AM CST
Share
Bolingbrook Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Bolingbrook will be holding their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on November 11th outside Village Hall at 375 Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook.

The ceremony will not be broadcasted live, however, it will be recorded for rebroadcast on Bolingbrook Community Television.

Bolingbrook Town Center will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no delays in garbage pick-up this week due to the holiday. If you have a situation that needs immediate attention but is not an emergency, contact our police non-emergency line (24 hours) at (630) 226-8660.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week

Recent Posts