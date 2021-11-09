      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Veterans Day Ceremony Is Back

Nov 9, 2021 @ 9:18am

The Village of Bolingbrook’s Veterans Day Ceremony is back in person this year. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the Veterans Memorial in front of Town Center on Thursday, November 11th at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will not be broadcasted LIVE; however, it will be recorded for rebroadcast on Bolingbrook Community Television.

Note: Bolingbrook Town Center will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 in observance of Veterans Day.

Veterans Memorial will be held at 375 W Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook.

