Bolingbrook Police Shop with a Cop Program 2020
The Bolingbrook Police teamed up with Meijer store for the 22nd Annual “Shop with a Cop” event on December 15th.
The event was sponsored by Meijer store located at 755 E. Boughton Rd., but was hosted at the Village of Bolingbrook Town Center located at 375 W. Briarcliff, by appointment only, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Approximately 100 Bolingbrook students were treated to gift bags, a $60 gift card from Meijer store and an additional gift from Santa. Participants were also able to enjoy hot chocolate and view the Winter Walk, which is a path of holiday lights and decorations located behind the Town Center that has been a big attraction for our residents this year. The Winter Walk is new for 2020 and was created by the Bolingbrook Civic and Cultural Affairs Committee.
I have coordinated the Shop with a Cop event since the inception and was proud to lead our employees in this effort to make the holiday season brighter for all. This year was a challenge due to social distancing restrictions. Historically it is hosted at the store and our personnel take each participant shopping. Although drastically different, the event was an amazing success as it was hosted outdoors and separated by appointments.
The traditional event enhances positive relationships between members of the police department, the selected Bolingbrook children and their families. The program has grown each year and the positive interaction is incredible. It gives our officers an opportunity to enhance communication and build a rapport with area students and their families. Everyone involved looks forward to this each holiday season and it truly brings Bolingbrook together. This year was more important than ever to both our personnel and the children! I also invited our Fire Department to participate and they supplied handouts as well.
We are very fortunate to have established a strong partnership with Meijer store as they continue to support numerous community outreach programs.
A special thanks to Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Meijer Store Director Julie Knous and Meijer Store Administrative Assistant Pam Willis for making this event possible.
Bolingbrook Police Department Press Release