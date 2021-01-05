Bolingbrook Police Respond To Person Shot, Seek Information
Two separate incidents in Bolingbrook that are not related involve guns to begin the New Year. On January 3rd, at approximately 6:40 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 500 block of Hillcrest Dr. for a report of a person that had been shot and people running towards a vehicle in the area.
Units responding were advised that a Dodge Charger was possibly involved as it was last seen fleeing at a high rate of speed headed northbound from Rebecca Ln. A few minutes later an accident occurred at the intersection of Schmidt Rd. and Lily Cache Ln. Officers in the area observed a black Dodge Charger collide with two other vehicles in the intersection. The driver of the Dodge, later learned to be the juvenile victim, exited the vehicle and fled. The juvenile driver was located near a business on the 200 block of Schmidt Rd. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital by a squad car, treated and released.
The incident appears to be isolated as the individuals involved are familiar with each other. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Bolingbrook Police Department direct at (630)226-8670.
Meanwhile, on January 1st at 12:05 AM, a Bolingbrook officer on patrol observed a subject in the 500 block of N. Ashbury firing a shotgun into the air. The offender then entered a home with the shotgun.
Officers made contact at the home and the offender was identified as Ronnie L. Portis, 46 years of age, from the 500 block of N. Ashbury, Bolingbrook. Portis was taken into custody and a shotgun was recovered by officers.
Portis was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Failure to Surrender FOID Card.
Portis was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.