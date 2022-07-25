      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Police Officer Involved Shooting

Jul 25, 2022 @ 5:34am

On July 22nd, 2022, at 3:22 pm, officers were dispatched to 500 block of Spruce Road for the report of a male subject who had stabbed and killed a dog. While enroute officers were notified that the offender had also stabbed a male victim. This is preliminary information only.

 

Upon arrival officers engaged with the offender, shooting the subject. The offender and stabbing victim were transported to area hospitals. The offender succumbed to his injuries and is deceased. The stabbing victim is in stable condition.

 

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The incident is currently under investigation by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT
Connect With Us Listen To Us On