Bolingbrook Police Investigating Shots Fired Road Rage Incident
Bolingbrook Police are investigating a road rage incident from Monday morning. It was at 10:59am that officers were called regarding a reports of an aggravated discharge of a firearm. The incident started on southbound I-355 as a road rage incident. The involved subjects then began to follow each other into Bolingbrook.
The victim stated that while in the area of N. Ashbury Avenue and Charlotte Lane, the offender displayed what appeared to be a black handgun. The offender once again displayed the handgun in the 100 block of Winston Drive and fired one round into the woods on Winston Drive near Woodview Elementary School. The Offender was driving a white Nissan Rogue with tinted windows, unknown license plate, and left the area driving west on Boughton Road. A shell casing was located on Winston Drive. No one was injured in the incident and there were no reports of property damage.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620, Crime Stoppers at (630)378-4772. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.