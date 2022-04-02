Bolingbrook Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Bolingbrook Police is investigating an armed robbery in the city on Friday morning. It was at 4:13 am, that police were dispatched to Speedway, 447 N. Bolingbrook Drive for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk was standing outside the station when two offenders approached and pushed her into the store. One suspect remained at the door and the second individual produced a handgun, stole a small amount of cash from the register, and several cartons of Newport cigarettes.
They were described as black males in black clothes with black neck gators and sunglasses. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620