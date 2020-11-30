Bolingbrook Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting At Local Gas Station
Bolingbrook Police responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station at Route 53 and Boughton Road on Thanksgiving Day night. Just before 9:30 p.m. officers were informed that two African American offenders were allegedly involved in verbal dispute with the victim.
The offenders then shot at the victim and struck him in the arm area. The victim, an 18 year old male of Streamwood, called his family and then 9-1-1 was contacted.
The offenders fled in a newer, dark Chrysler 300, possibly displaying a temporary registration, tinted windows and dark colored rims.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated.
The incident currently remains under investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division or CRIMESTOPPERS at (630)378-4772 or the download the P3 Community App.
The P3 platform enables the public to share information anonymously with CRIMESTOPPERS programs, Law Enforcement entities, schools and large corporations around the world. If you have crime or safety related information which may be deemed useful in your community, submit a tip via the web page at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or download the P3 Community App.