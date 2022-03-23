Bolingbrook Police Alert Public To Tik Tok Challenge Involving Toy Guns

The Bolingbrook Police are warning the public about the potential dangers of a new social media challenge on Tik Tok that has youth nationwide using gel pellets and toy guns to randomly shoot bystanders. There has been a recent influx of citizen complaints and schoolroom chatter about Gel Blasters and “The Orbeez Challenge.” These toy firearms are similar to air soft guns, but shoot small gel balls that can cause injuries to eyes and soft tissue.
The Bolingbrook Police would like to inform parents and the public at large that there are countless dangers associated with carrying and displaying realistic toy firearms. Additionally, the Municipal Code of the Village of Bolingbrook bans the use and transportation of toy firearms within the village limits.
It was on Monday afternoon, that three schools in area of Essington and 127th were put on a soft lockdown following reports of youths hanging out of a car with a toy gun threatening pedestrians. The five juveniles were arrested.