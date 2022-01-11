Bolingbrook Offering Booster Doses On Wednesday

In partnership with the Will County Health Department, the Village of Bolingbrook is offering BOTH the Pfizer and the Moderna Booster.
In light of the CDC approving the administration of the booster dose to those ages 12 and up, the Village of Bolingbrook has expanded eligibility and added appointments for Wednesday’s booster clinic.
To qualify for the booster through the Village of Bolingbrook you must:
Please use the following link to schedule your appointment:
CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
You will be asked to present proof of previous vaccination at your appointment.
Appointments are available as vaccine supply lasts.
After selecting your date and time, click submit, and be sure you see the “Thank You” page to ensure your appointment was made.
Booster Vaccination Clinic
Where:
Bolingbrook Community Center
201 Canterbury Ln – Door A
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
When:
Wednesday, January 12: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Please email [email protected] with any questions.
*If you are looking for appoints on different days and times, please reach out to the Will County Health Department – https://willcountyhealth.org/*