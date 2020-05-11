Bolingbrook Nursing Home Deaths Spike
Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook has seen a spike in COVID-19 deaths. An additional 16 people died at the nursing care home bringing the total to 26 deaths the most in the state along with Symphony of Joliet. There are 173 positive cases of coronavirus at the nursing home. The Illinois Department of Public Health website has listed all nursing homes in the state and they account for almost 50% of all deaths related to COVID-19 in the state. In Will County, nursing home deaths account for nearly 55% of all deaths.
On the DPH website, Symphony of Joliet lists 24 deaths, but two employees have died from the virus bringing the total to 26 deaths. To view the complete list click here.