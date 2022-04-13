      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Mall Gets New Owners And Village Gets New Bakery With Famous Pink Boxes

Apr 13, 2022 @ 11:00am

The Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook has been sold to a Chicago firm, M&J Wilkow. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the firm has new ideas to make the mall a destination place. Mayor Basta says the firm has “great ideas to bring families to the area to eat, play and shop.”

Meanwhile fans of a cookie that comes in pink packaging will be coming to Bolingbrook.

Crumbl Cookie is expected to open along Boughton Road this year. Crumbl Cookie first opened in Utah in 2017 and has grown with over 300 locations across the country of Illinois has nearly over a dozen. Each cookie if bought individually or by half a dozen are packaged in a pink boxes.

