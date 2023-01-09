Bolingbrook K-9 Gets Extra Protection

Bolingbrook Police Department getting a bullet proof vest for their K-9.

Chief Mike Rompa, K-9 Handler Mary Rose Kendall, K-9 ‘Ava’ and the entire Bolingbrook Police Department are thrilled to announce the donation of a ballistic vest to Bolingbrook Police K-9 Ava by Spike’s K-9 Fund. Spike’s K-9 Fund is a non-profit organization designed and dedicated to providing protection to working dogs.

This lightweight vest was manufactured by K-9 Storm and designed to be worn throughout the K-9’s entire shift. This custom fit vest will help ensure that K-9 Ava is properly protected at all times.

The Ballistic vest campaign is funded by donations. If you would like learn more about the campaign or to donate, please click the links below.

